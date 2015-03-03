© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Fujitsu and Panasonic SoC businesses becomes Socionext

Formed from the system LSI businesses of Fujitsu and Panasonic, the newly formed system on chip company, Socionext, has officially started operating.

Headquartered in Yokohama, Socionext has seven offices in Japan and international offices in Asia, the United States, and Europe. Each of the business units will run design, development and sales activities.



"Socionext has gathered a number of world-class engineers with the track record of providing many products, and the goal of contributing to society by creating new value. While we aim to fully leverage the technical expertise and customer base that we have accumulated over many years, we will also implement a new business system, which allows us to boldly make a change, leading us to profitability and sustainable growth. I am confident that, by sharing common goals and working together to meet the new challenges, this newly assembled team will be able to create a company trusted by partners worldwide, and one that everybody is proud to work for", said Yasuo Nishiguchi, the company's Chairman and CEO.