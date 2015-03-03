© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Arrow signs definitive agreement to acquire immixGroup

Arrow has signed a definitive agreement to acquire immixGroup, expands the company's enterprise computing solutions’ presence.

Headquartered in Virginia, USA, immixGroup is a value-added distributor supporting value-added resellers, solution providers, service providers, and other public sector channel partners with specialised resources to accelerate their government sales.



“immixGroup shares our strategic focus on solution selling into the higher value segments of the data center and will bring us an expanded presence in the public sector market,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Arrow.



The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close at the beginning of the second quarter of 2015.