MediaTek sets up new investment arm

MediaTek has launched MediaTek Ventures, a new investment arm within the company. Headquartered in Taiwan, MediaTek Ventures will initially invest in startups in Greater China, Europe, Japan and North America, with a USD 300 million reserve.

MediaTek Ventures will invest into innovative startups in semiconductor-system-and devices, Internet infrastructure, services and IoT, with the goal of creating a collaborative ecosystem around MediaTek's corporate objectives in communication, computing, online media and analytics.



"We will not constrain ourselves to any single region in pursuit of innovation and excellence. Through MediaTek Ventures, a new generation of world-class companies will be empowered. We are excited to enable entrepreneurs and start-ups in achieving their dreams and fostering companies that have the potential to create value to end-users around the world and solve the world's biggest problems," said David Ku, Chief Financial Officer, MediaTek.