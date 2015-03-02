© stadium power

Stadium Power opens R&D centre in Norwich

Stadium Power has opened an R&D centre in Norwich as a stand-alone facility for the development of power products.

The new Regional Design Centre (RDC), is connected to the University of East Anglia and is well positioned to facilitate Stadium’s technology developments in power management, wireless connectivity, green products and miniaturisation.



The facility features a 1'000 square foot laboratory, exclusively for the design, prototype and test of power products and is home to the engineering team who are relocating from the Diss-based manufacturing facility.



The Norwich RDC for Stadium Power represents the first stage in a development plan to establish regional R&D operations in selected locations to drive and support the wider Stadium Group businesses with design-led customer focused integrated technologies.



“The launch of the RDC in Norwich is a very exciting move for Stadium Power. We are already an established provider of customised power solutions, working with our customers to design, develop and innovate. However the RDC reflects the next stage in the execution of our strategy boosting our technology roadmap providing the power technologies of today and tomorrow, whilst ensuring that our development focus is tightly aligned to our customer’s needs,” said Steve Applegate, Commercial Director for Stadium Power.