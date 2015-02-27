© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Future's VP to become Electrocomponents new CEO

Electrocomponents has appointed Lindsley Ruth as Group Chief Executive of the company with effect from 1 April 2015. Lindsley will be based at the Group’s headquarters in Oxford.

Lindsley is currently Executive Vice President of the Future Electronics Group of companies, where he has worked since 2002.



Peter Johnson, Chairman, said: “We are delighted that Lindsley is joining Electrocomponents as Group Chief Executive. He has highly relevant international experience and an excellent track record in a successful global distribution business with many similarities to our own. He has consistently driven growth and performance and I look forward to working with him to grow our business and deliver value for our shareholders.”



Lindsley Ruth said: “I am excited about joining the team at Electrocomponents and look forward to leading the organisation to accelerate growth, improve profitability and set the business on track to create value."



Ian Mason will step down as Group Chief Executive on 31 March 2015.