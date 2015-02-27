© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

TDK Counts on Lithography Solutions from SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec has received a large order for various lithography tools from TDK in Q4 2014. Delivery and installation will take place already in the first quarter 2015.

The order – which is not disclosed but said to be double-digit million euro – is for several Mask Aligners and Coater/Developer-Clusters for serial production. These tools are designed for packaging applications for high frequency filters that are used in smartphones and tablets. With the installation of these SUSS MicroTec tools, TDK is increasing its production capacity in Munich.



"We chose the lithography tools from SUSS MicroTec because we need a reliable and competent technology partner for our sophisticated applications, such as the new die-sized SAW packages (DSSP(R)). Quality and cost of ownership are very important for us. Besides that, SUSS MicroTec offered short and flexible delivery times, which is crucial in this demanding market environment," says Otto Graf, Chief Operating Officer of TDK's Systems, Acoustics, Waves Business Group.



"For many years now, we have a very good relationship with TDK, one of our most important customers in Europe. I am very pleased that handling fragile wafers as well as 3D lithography, two of our core competencies, were crucial for receiving this order. The close cooperation with an innovation driver like TDK allows us to develop our high-tech systems further," says Walter Braun, Chief Operating Officer of SUSS MicroTec AG.