America II signs distribution agreement with ITSWELL

America II has entered into a franchise distribution agreement with ITSWELL, a manufacturer of LED products used in home appliance, automotive, traffic control, medical, lighting, and gaming applications.

Under terms of the agreement, America II will have global distribution rights to ITSWELL’s entire portfolio of LED components.



“Growth of the smart lighting market is expected to be very important to LED manufacturers,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “It’s all about the Internet of Things as tablet, mobile and automotive applications continue to gain momentum. So as America II continues to add quality franchise lines at a fierce pace, we look to manufactures who can help our customers innovate and evolve their products to capitalize on the IoT’s potential. We feel that ITSWELL and their line of cost-effective LED solutions will bring great value to our worldwide customer base.”



“Our partnership with America II presents an enormous opportunity,” said Deog Woo Lee, senior managing director at ITSWELL Co., Ltd. “Their global sales team has the capability to execute our sales strategy around the world. In addition, America II truly excels at demand creation. We want to enter the US market, and we feel like America II is the perfect partner to introduce our company and products to new customers.”