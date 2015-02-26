© adam121 dreamstime.com Components | February 26, 2015
Aixtron's 2014 results: still unsatisfactory
Aixtron results of the fiscal year 2014 are in line with the previous expectations, but continue to be unsatisfactory.
For fiscal year 2015, Aixtron expects a sequential increase of the results in both halves of 2015 compared with the previous six-month periods and a return to positive EBITDA numbers in the second half of 2015.
2014 revenues at EUR 193.8 million (2013: EUR 182.9 million) were up 6% against the previous year's level. In Q4/2014 revenues amounting to EUR 58.0 million were up against both the previous year and the previous quarter (Q4/2014: EUR 51.1 million; Q3/2014: EUR 45.6 million).
2014 EBITDA improved and amounted to EUR -41.3 million (2013: EUR -67.9 million). Q4/2014 EBITDA was EUR -13.9 million (Q4/2013: EUR 3.7 million; Q3/2014: EUR -14.1 million).
The Company's order intake was not influenced by the large multiple tool order from a Chinese LED manufacturer for 50 AIX R6 Showerhead MOCVD tools Aixtron received in September 2014 as most of this order will be booked in the course of the financial year 2015. Total 2014 equipment order intake was up by 15% to EUR 153.4 million (2013: EUR 133.2 million). Q4/2014 order intake amounted to EUR 39.9 million and was up against both the previous year and the previous quarter (Q4/2013: EUR 37.1 million; Q3/2014: EUR 37.6 million).
