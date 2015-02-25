© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Belden partners with Shanghai Hi-tech Control System

Belden has formed a partnership with Shanghai Hi-tech Control System to jointly develop, market and sell new industrial networking solutions.

HiTe Control is an industrial automation systems provider with divisions throughout China and already a partner for Belden’s existing product portfolio.



The partnership will expand Belden’s addressable market in Asia, specifically in the power transmission & distribution, industrial surveillance, and parts of transportation markets.



“Belden has made significant investments to establish manufacturing and engineering capabilities to support both our local and global customers in China,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, president of Belden’s Industrial IT platform. “This partnership with HiTe will further enhance this capability as we jointly develop more localized solutions for new markets and applications incremental to our current focus areas.”



“In parallel with our existing footprint and market in Asia, this partnership will add another element to our market strategy and will allow Belden to capture additional attractive local opportunities with focus on localized customer applications,” said Trivedi.