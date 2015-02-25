© adam121 dreamstime.com

Mouser grew by 41% in Europe in 2014

Mouser Electronics grew by 41% in Europe during the calendar year January to December 2014.

This figure, believes Graham Maggs, Director Marketing, EMEA, is several times larger than any other distributor with European revenues of over USD 200 million, including all the other companies in Europe’s top ten.



He comments: “A few years ago when we announced growth figures of this scale I felt it was just because we had started from a low base. Now we are a very significant player in Europe – well inside the top ten – with sales well in excess of $200M. So it is much harder to achieve such massive growth.”



During 2014, Mouser also grew its customer base by 28% in Europe, and 53% of the company’s sales were in semiconductors. Globally, the company grew by 28%; Europe now accounts for 26% of the company’s sales.