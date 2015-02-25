© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

AG Semiconductor Services and JA Mitsui Leasing join forces

AG Semiconductor Services (AGSS), a supplier of used electronics manufacturing equipment, has entered into a strategic relationship with JA Mitsui Leasing (JAML).

As part of the relationship, JAML made a significant financial investment in AGSS, and JAML and AGSS together purchased a portfolio of used semiconductor manufacturing equipment.



Over the past several years, AGSS has undertaken a number of initiatives to strengthen and grow its business, including an expansion of sales and support personnel in 2012 in connection with an engagement to remarket a portfolio of equipment. The company has also developed strategic relationships with key OEMs and third-party suppliers.



"The new relationship with JAML further expands our capabilities by enabling AGSS to offer low cost financing options to credit-worthy customers," said Albert Vasquez, a managing director at AGSS.



"JAML and AGSS are both committed to growing our businesses in the semiconductor industry. We are particularly excited about our new relationship because AGSS's extensive data on used equipment values and its proven remarketing capabilities will enable JAML to give maximum credit to residual equipment values, which in turn will enable JAML to offer extremely competitive financing options," said Kiyoshi Doi, general manager of the Global Electronics Department of JAML.