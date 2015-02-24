© evertiq

Mouser signs global agreement with Microsemi

Mouser has entered into a global distribution agreement and partnership with Microsemi Corporation, a provider of semiconductor solutions.

The Microsemi product line, now available from Mouser features the company’s SmartFusion2 System-on-Chip (SoC) FPGAs and IGLOO2 FPGA devices.



"Adding Mouser Electronics as a global channel partner truly positions Microsemi to better support our customers and enhance our worldwide distribution network,” said Phil Sansone, Microsemi Vice President of Global Distribution Sales. “Not only will we be able to satisfy more of the requirements of our existing customers, but leveraging Mouser’s excellent design and supply-chain services and logistics support, we can drive new growth opportunities, expand our global presence and get our products into the hands of developers even faster.”



"Microsemi’s world-class portfolio of unique, high-performance semiconductors and system solutions aligns well with our current line card and customer base,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products. "We look forward to a successful, long-term relationship as we deliver their innovative products, technologies and services to our engineering community.”