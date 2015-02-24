© andreypopov dreamstime.com

NXP completes Quintic acquisition

NXP Semiconductors has completed its acquisition of Quintic’s Bluetooth Low Energy (BTLE) and Wearable businesses.

With this transaction, NXP adds BTLE to an existing portfolio of ultra-low power RF-connectivity solutions key to the Internet-of-Things.



“Since announcing the transaction with NXP in November, Quintic has gained further traction with wearables, consumer health and mobile customers. We have already seen significant share gains in the BTLE market, with 400-500% revenue growth in 2015 versus last year,” said Asit Goel, General Manager and SVP of the Secure Monitoring & Control business at NXP Semiconductors. “Meanwhile we are also developing significant adjacent opportunities for the combined portfolio in the Gaming, Healthcare, Secure Access and Automotive sectors. With NXP’s strength in ultra-low power microcontrollers and security, and our global sales and distribution reach, we expect the business to become a true leader in its market.”



Through this acquisition NXP adds approximately 65 engineers located in China (Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai) and Sunnyvale, CA who will work closely with the existing NXP engineering teams to develop next generation connectivity solutions.