Violin Memory signs EMEA distribution agreement With Arrow

Violin Memory a provider of all-flash storage arrays, and Arrow has signed an EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) distribution agreement.

Violin will be leveraging Arrow’s sales, support and technical resources to continue Violin’s expansion into the all-flash array market in EMEA as enterprise flash storage adoption increases.



Jesper Trolle, vice president sales, marketing and services, Arrow ECS EMEA, says:

“It’s a crowded market, which means product differentiation and profit potential are key to winning the hearts of the channel. Violin has delivered a solution for our customers – a differentiated solution and a new channel program that promotes profitability and sustained growth. Arrow and Violin customers are getting high-performance flash storage technology combined with Arrow’s extensive services and support. We look forward to collaborating with Violin to bring their Flash Storage Platform solutions to the EMEA marketplace.”



Michael Bradley, EMEA general manager and Vice-President at Violin Memory added,

“I am excited to be working with Arrow and to give their extensive channel community access to the most differentiated storage solutions in the market from Violin. With the EMEA market gaining traction, the Arrow-Violin relationship will give us additional leverage in identifying new opportunities and bringing benefit to target end-users. In just the first few weeks of our joint distributor relationship, we have seen significant business opportunities and relationships already being forged.”