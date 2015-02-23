© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com Components | February 23, 2015
Samsung SDI to acquire Magna's battery pack business
Samsung SDI has agreed to acquire the battery pack business of Magna International, a global automotive supplier.
The acquisition is expected to enhance Samsung SDI’s capabilities in batteries for electric vehicles by combining the company’s technology in battery cells and modules with Magna's expertise in battery packs.
"The acquisition is a key strategic step for Samsung SDI to strengthen the competitiveness of our automotive battery business,” said Namseong Cho, President and CEO of Samsung SDI. "It will provide new momentum to expand our business and customer base.”
Under the agreement, Samsung SDI will acquire the entire battery pack business from Magna Steyr, an Austria-based operating unit of Magna International, including all 264 employees, production and development sites and existing contracts of the business.
Financial terms of the deal will not be disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2015, pending regulatory approvals.
The global market for electric vehicles, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, is forecast to reach 7.7 million vehicles by 2020, compared with 2.1 million in 2014, according to research firms B3 and IHS.
