RFMW and API Technologies inks distribution agreement

Under the agreement, RFMW will be an authorized distributor of a full range of standard, customisable and fully custom RF, microwave, and microelectronics products.

The partnership will introduce API’s standard and configurable RF and microwave products to RFMW’s sales channel.



“We are pleased to have RFMW as a new distribution channel and look forward to partnering with them to offer a variety of our quick-turn product solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, defense, and industrial markets," said Michael Valo, API Technologies Corp. “RFMW's expertise in customer support and product management will be an asset to us as we strive to expand our customer base worldwide.”



According to Joel Levine, President and CEO of RFMW, “API’s product offering allows RFMW to help more customers find the solutions they’re looking for and API’s products add a new dimension to the customer applications we can support.”



Going further, Mr. Levine added “Broadening RFMW’s product offering with API also allows more options for customer segments requiring U.S. manufactured components.”