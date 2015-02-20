© aydindurdu dreamstime.com Business | February 20, 2015
Soft Machines purchases test system from Teseda
Silicon Valley-based semiconductor startup company, Soft Machines Inc., selects Teseda's diagnostic test system for first silicon bring-up, diagnosis and optimisation.
Soft Machines, a licenser and co-developer of VISC architecture-based microprocessor and SoC products for loT, mobile and cloud markets, has purchased the Teseda Diagnostic Test System for bench-top stimulus, test pattern debug, validation, and device failure mode stimulation.
"Soft Machine's VISC architecture revives CPU performance-per-watt scaling by incorporating the new concept of virtual cores and virtual threads," stated Mohammad Abdallah, Co-Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer for Soft Machines. "The Teseda Diagnostic Test System helped us to quickly bring-up test patterns and validate functionality of the silicon which featured a break-through new architecture."
"We were delighted with Soft Machines' selection of our Diagnostic Test System as their platform of choice. By using this system they achieved remarkable results with their 'bleeding edge' first silicon," said Armagan Akar, Chief Executive Officer at Teseda Corporation. "Soft Machines' experience is another strong validation of our well-thought-out DFT methodology, resulting in major cost and time savings by this purpose-built bench-top diagnostic silicon verification system."
The system was first installed in Q2, 2014 under a rent-to-own scenario and later converted to purchase.
The bring-up time spent after first silicon arrival continues to increase with design size, complexity and geometry shrinkage as does the difficulty and effort required to debug silicon errors. The Teseda Diagnostic Test System provides the means for accessibility of internal scan architectures to specifically exploit the benefits of scan for first silicon bring-up and also eliminates the need for expensive ATE at this stage of the development.
System users experience rapid verification of silicon functionality, achieving silicon debug in days versus months resulting in low cost silicon characterization and validation.
Design and product engineers implement, test and verify device software modifications to maximize performance in a desktop or bench-top work environment, and to allow remote access to the tool set from anywhere in the world
"Soft Machine's VISC architecture revives CPU performance-per-watt scaling by incorporating the new concept of virtual cores and virtual threads," stated Mohammad Abdallah, Co-Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer for Soft Machines. "The Teseda Diagnostic Test System helped us to quickly bring-up test patterns and validate functionality of the silicon which featured a break-through new architecture."
"We were delighted with Soft Machines' selection of our Diagnostic Test System as their platform of choice. By using this system they achieved remarkable results with their 'bleeding edge' first silicon," said Armagan Akar, Chief Executive Officer at Teseda Corporation. "Soft Machines' experience is another strong validation of our well-thought-out DFT methodology, resulting in major cost and time savings by this purpose-built bench-top diagnostic silicon verification system."
The system was first installed in Q2, 2014 under a rent-to-own scenario and later converted to purchase.
The bring-up time spent after first silicon arrival continues to increase with design size, complexity and geometry shrinkage as does the difficulty and effort required to debug silicon errors. The Teseda Diagnostic Test System provides the means for accessibility of internal scan architectures to specifically exploit the benefits of scan for first silicon bring-up and also eliminates the need for expensive ATE at this stage of the development.
System users experience rapid verification of silicon functionality, achieving silicon debug in days versus months resulting in low cost silicon characterization and validation.
Design and product engineers implement, test and verify device software modifications to maximize performance in a desktop or bench-top work environment, and to allow remote access to the tool set from anywhere in the world
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments