NXP invested in Hamburg

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is celebrating in Hamburg. The foundation stone for a new office building at the company’s Hamburg-Lokstedt premises was laid.

The new building will provide space for up to 550 office jobs. NXP has scheduled the ‘moving-in’ party for spring of 2017.



Federal Minister of Economy Sigmar Gabriel welcomed NXP’s decision to expand research and development in Hamburg: "This is a clear sign for Germany as a business location and in particular for the business environment in Hamburg. [...] Business and politics are constantly striving to provide and maintain a secure foundation for this trust: through secure software and hardware ‘Made in Germany”’, as well as through a reliable political framework.”