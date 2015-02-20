© baloncici dreamstime.com

Methode Electronics opens new office in London

In a strategic move aimed at further expansion in the European market, Methode Electronics' Data Solutions Group, a division of Methode Electronics, is opening a new office in London.

"For more than four years, we have been providing key support to our global customers through our operations in Europe," said Tim Hazzard, president of Methode Electronics Data Solutions Group. "Our office in the heart of the City of London's business district will not only provide capacity for increased customer support, engineering, sales and leadership functions across the company, but will also complement our current presence in Frankfurt, Malta and Dublin -- allowing the Data Solutions Group to focus on delivering exceptional customer care locally."



Hazzard concluded, "As we extend our international reach within Europe, the new office space will allow us to increase our capabilities in key areas that align with our current and future growth plans, while giving us dedicated facilities to host customer briefings and other activities. Our team is excited about the growth we are experiencing, and this move represents a commitment to continue to build on the success our team has accomplished."