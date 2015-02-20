© andreypopov dreamstime.com

3M to invest in Nanoscale Components Inc.

3M is investing in Nanoscale Components Inc. The investment aims to expand the adoption of 3M’s unique silicon alloy anode into lithium-ion batteries.

“The combination of 3M’s expertise in battery materials science with Nanoscale’s unique, patented process will help move the battery industry forward,” said Erik Aunan, vice president of 3M Electronics Materials Solutions Division. “We are always looking for collaboration opportunities that will help enable our customers’ next generation technology. Together, we’re looking forward to uncovering solutions that will meet the growing demands of the battery marketplace.”



Nanoscale’s patented process to put extra lithium into the anodes of lithium-ion batteries overcomes several of the obstacles of previous pre-lithiation technologies and has demonstrated scalability for battery manufacturers.



“We are honored that 3M is joining our team of investors,” said Nanoscale CEO Ron Wohl. “We see 3M as an important strategic relationship to commercialize high energy anodes for longer life cells for everyone’s favorite mobile devices, as well as longer range for electric cars.”