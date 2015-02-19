© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com Business | February 19, 2015
NXP & Chinese private equity firm form semiconductor JV
NXP Semiconductors and China state-owned investment company JianGuang Asset Management Co. Ltd (JAC Capital) have signed an agreement with the intention to establish a JV in China.
The JV is intended to combine NXP’s technology from its Bipolar Power business line with JAC Capital’s connections in the Chinese manufacturing network and distribution channels to lower manufacturing costs and boost profit margins of high end electronic products in China. The transaction is subject to the successful conclusion of the definitive agreements as well as the approval by relevant authorities, and is scheduled to close later this year.
The new JV will seek to capture the opportunities arising from China’s growing demand for electronic products in the consumer, automotive, smart manufacturing and medical equipment sectors. Current Chinese government policies provide great incentives to the high tech sector, including semiconductors, which will accelerate the growth of the industry in the next few years.
Following regulatory approvals, the agreement will see JAC Capital owning a 51% stake in the JV and NXP taking the remaining 49% share.
“The Chinese electronics market has a great deal of potential and offers outstanding opportunities for NXP to further accelerate our business growth. We are seeing an increasing demand for high performance and high value added products and with this joint venture we will be in an even stronger position to address those needs,” said Frans Scheper, executive vice president and general manager of the Standard Products business, NXP Semiconductors. “We will greatly benefit from JAC Capital’s government and industry network in China, and we will be able to gain further market reach as a genuine Chinese business, allowing us to provide the best possible customer support to our global customer base and offer the greatest competitive advantages.”
“JAC Capital hopes to build a long term partnership with NXP and will bring in financial and industrial support to the JV to expand its semiconductor production market in China and worldwide,” said William Sun, the general manager of JAC Capital. “With NXP’s leadership in the semiconductor industry and the strong government support through JAC Capital’s partners, the future rapid development of the JV will be beneficial for both parties and greatly promote China’s local industry and economy.”
The new JV will seek to capture the opportunities arising from China’s growing demand for electronic products in the consumer, automotive, smart manufacturing and medical equipment sectors. Current Chinese government policies provide great incentives to the high tech sector, including semiconductors, which will accelerate the growth of the industry in the next few years.
Following regulatory approvals, the agreement will see JAC Capital owning a 51% stake in the JV and NXP taking the remaining 49% share.
“The Chinese electronics market has a great deal of potential and offers outstanding opportunities for NXP to further accelerate our business growth. We are seeing an increasing demand for high performance and high value added products and with this joint venture we will be in an even stronger position to address those needs,” said Frans Scheper, executive vice president and general manager of the Standard Products business, NXP Semiconductors. “We will greatly benefit from JAC Capital’s government and industry network in China, and we will be able to gain further market reach as a genuine Chinese business, allowing us to provide the best possible customer support to our global customer base and offer the greatest competitive advantages.”
“JAC Capital hopes to build a long term partnership with NXP and will bring in financial and industrial support to the JV to expand its semiconductor production market in China and worldwide,” said William Sun, the general manager of JAC Capital. “With NXP’s leadership in the semiconductor industry and the strong government support through JAC Capital’s partners, the future rapid development of the JV will be beneficial for both parties and greatly promote China’s local industry and economy.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments