Kontron achieves another major IoT milestone in Malaysia

Kontron joins Cisco, Dell, IBM, Intel, and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) open Internet of Things cloud data center and research laboratory in Malaysia.

Kontron joins Cisco, Dell, IBM, Intel, and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), to establish the Collaborative Research in Engineering, Science & Technology CREST – Internet of Things Cloud Data Centre and Research Laboratory (ICDC Research Lab) in Penang.



The ICDC Research Lab provides Malaysian-based entities with opportunities to design, develop and commercialize innovative, market-driven IoT products and solutions. The facility enables individuals and organisations to collaborate and access IoT-related knowledge and know-how through research and development (R&D) activities.



Michael Väth, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing of Kontron says “As a major player in IoT, Kontron’s progress in Malaysia is representative of our global innovation and leadership. We are proud to participate in the CREST initiative as this is a blueprint of how to develop new business models based on IoT as well as to stimulate economic development.”



The ICDC Research Lab will also act as a catalyst in developing skills and talent needed in the local IoT space.



Shanmuganathan Palanisamy, Managing Director Kontron Penang and Head of R&D Execution APAC explains Kontron’s role and vision in the ICDC: “Kontron plans to nurture a healthy R&D ecosystem for the development of world-class IoT solutions by bringing a wealth of IoT healthcare development tools and evaluation kits that allow CREST partners to more easily develop solutions and connectivity to an open platform. Our knowledge and resources can also help jump-start and initiate the prototype and product development activities for local companies. This knowledge allows us to more quickly establish a relevant use case result at the new CREST IoT Lab. Cluster partners and other relevant IoT interest groups will be able to witness how IoT connected solutions are developed and rolled out.”