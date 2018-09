The New Nintendo 3DS XL Teardown

© ifixit

If you think about it, the newest of the new Nintendo 3DS XL is basically a small laptop — one outfitted with a 3D screen, a touch screen, three cameras, a "floppy drive," and the trifecta of CPU/RAM/Flash that seemingly makes up every electronic gadget nowadays.

Teardown highlights:

Chippity-doodahs:

Nintendo 1446 17 CPU LGR A (custom CPU, likely based on an ARM core)

Atheros AR6014G-AL1C Wi-Fi SOC

Samsung KLM4G1YEMD-B031 4 GB NAND Flash

Fujitsu 82MK9A9A 7LFCRAM 1445 962 FCRAM

Texas Instruments 93045A4 49AF3NW G2 (Possibly Power Management IC)

Renesas Electronics UC KTR 442KM13 TK14

Texas Instruments AIC3010D 48C01JW (Possibly Codec IC)

NXP S750 1603 TSD438C Infrared IC

Texas Instruments PH416A I/O Expander