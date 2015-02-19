© evertiq

Stadium United Wireless re-approval to ISO/TS16949

Following a three day on-site audit Stadium United Wireless has been re-awarded the ISO/TS16949 certification.

ISO/TS16949:2009 applies to the design, development and production of products in the automotive space, a strategically important market sector for the company which delivers end-to-end connectivity solutions for OEMs in automotive, telematics, fleet management, asset tracking, handheld devices, infotainment and security systems.



Tony McFadden, Managing Director at Stadium United Wireless, comments, “The TS16949 re-accreditation demonstrates that we can provide our automotive sector customers with agile wireless product manufacturing and delivery of highly flexible, complex supply chain solutions to ensure competitiveness on a global scale. Our engineers work closely with our customers to help launch new wireless product designs that are leading edge and competitive while supporting their global requirements for volume manufacture and associated cost down strategies, a particular focus in the automotive sectors.”