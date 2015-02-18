© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

America II inks it with Masach Technologies

America II Electronics has entered into a franchise distribution agreement with Masach Technologies, a manufacturer of board level EMI/RFI shields.

Masach’s shielding solutions are used in the aerospace, automotive, military, telecommunications, medical and consumer electronics industries.



“This year, supply chain development is a top priority,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “It’s critical that we continue adding quality lines to our product portfolio as our customer base expands. We look for products and technologies that fill a specific need for our customers, while complimenting the other lines we offer. That’s why Masach Technologies is a perfect fit for America II. Electromagnetic radiation and RF interference is something all engineers need to address. Masach’s line of standard and customized EMI/RFI shields are a great addition to our product offerings and allow America II to deliver more complete solutions to our customers around the world.”



Under terms of the agreement, America II will have global distribution rights to Masach’s complete line of shielding solutions.



“We’re excited to have America II as a franchise distributor,” said Nir Brand, marketing communications director at Masach Technologies. “Our goal is to drive brand awareness into new regions and grow market share with our existing customers. We feel like America II is the perfect partner to help us attain those goals. Their global footprint will allow us to extend the Masach brand and foster growth throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We’re excited about the potential for both our companies.”