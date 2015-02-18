© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

MEMS recruiting firm MEMStaff completes merger

US-based MEMStaff, a recruiting firm within the MEMS industry’s, has completed its merger with a firm led by Dan Croteau.

Croteau combines ten years’ recruiting experience in MEMS, acoustics and semiconductors with technical achievements at semiconductor companies such as Analog Devices, Cirrus Logic, LSI Logic and Maxim Integrated Products. He joins MEMStaff as vice president of technical recruiting.



“Use of MEMS technology is growing at a phenomenal pace, having originated, predominantly, in automotive and industrial markets, but now becoming strongly established in high-volume consumer applications such as mobile phones, tablets and wearables,” said Jason Weigold, president of MEMStaff. “MEMS, as well as semiconductors, will continue to enable new and compelling mobile and Internet of Things applications. Leaders in the field, as well as new entrants, will need to rely increasingly on strategic recruiting techniques to access the scarce reserves of MEMS and semiconductor engineers and executives.”



Weigold added, “Burgeoning industry demand was the impetus to expand our business by combining two of the strongest forces in MEMS and semiconductor recruiting. We look forward to leveraging the expertise of the two organizations to increase our reach and service offerings to our customers.”