LIMO ramps up business in Asia

As part of its efforts to expand business, LIMO Lissotschenko Mikrooptik GmbH, has now joined forces with a new distribution partner China.

CohPros International Co., Ltd., a sales and service team, will locally bolster LIMO business activities from its headquarters in Taiwan and offices in Shanghai. The company will focus its efforts on China and Taiwan.