© vladek dreamstime.com

ADI’s to supply Elster with smart metering solution

Elster has selected Analog Devices’s ADF7241 smart metering solution for use in gas and electricity meters that the company is designing as part of a nationwide energy efficiency initiative sponsored by the British government.

Under the Smart Metering Implementation Programme, more than 50 million smart gas and electric meters will be installed in all homes and small businesses across the U.K. by 2020.



“Elster selected ADI’s ADF7241 smart metering solution because of the performance, design flexibility and product future-proofing it provides,” said Joerg Klatte, head of Smart Meter Solutions at Elster Gas. “ADI is providing a uniquely flexible package that allows Elster to use a ZigBee software stack for both 2.4-GHz and 868-MHz bands. In particular, it enables Elster to maximize the battery lifetime of our smart gas meters while achieving better than state-of-the-art radio performance.”



A smart meter accurately measures how much energy is consumed or generated, and communicates with the local utility company for power monitoring, billing, and other purposes.



“ADI’s radio technology combined with Exegin’s ZigBee stack offers a smart metering solution that supports multiple PHY devices in a single PAN, including 868 MHz and 2.4 GHz in the United Kingdom’s dual-band radio solution,” said Leslie Mulder, president of Exegin. “This is ideal for smart meters installed in Great Britain because it provides an agnostic approach that offers maximum flexibility with the stack operating as a coordinator, router, or end-device.”