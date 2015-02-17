© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

TSMC invests heavily to meet demand and beat competition

Taiwanese TSMC is planning to invest some USD 15.9 billion in new manufacturing facilities in order to meet the increase in demand.

The new facilities – with will be located in the Central Taiwan Science Park – will create up to 5'000 new jobs, according to a report in Bloomberg.



The company is beefing up its production in order to compete with Samsung. Both companies are suppliers for Apple's iPhones and the race for the contracts for the next models are already ongoing.



At the same time, Reuters is reporting that TSMC has invested in new equipment from Hitachi, ASML, Applied Materials, totalling at USD 111.40 million. And in a different report the paper that TSMC has ordered machinery equipment worth USD 24.90 million from Lam Research International Sarl.