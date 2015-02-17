© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

NXP makes it way into Lenovo's smartphone

Lenovo's soon to be released new smartphone, the VIBE X2 Pro smartphone, will use the NXP LPC54100 series of microcontrollers for always-on sensor processing applications.

Today’s average smartphone uses up to 12 sensors to detect or measure data such as movement, orientation, location, voice, light intensity and more.



“The new Lenovo VIBE X2 Pro was designed to deliver high performance with longer battery life to enhance the mobile experience of consumers, and NXP’s microcontroller helps us achieve this goal,” said Leo Liu, executive director at Lenovo MBG R&D. “Always-on features are the new trend in smartphones and we make these features useable and power efficient by working with partners like NXP.”



“Sensors are increasingly being used to drive innovative design of smart devices that are aware of their external environment. This ‘always listening’ nature, of course, uses more power and battery life which is a major issue for consumers,” said Jim Trent, vice president and general manager, MCU Secure Monitoring & Control, NXP Semiconductors.