© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Swedish contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract with a Swedish technology group for delivery of specialised services. The contract has a preliminary scope of SEK 20 million (EUR 2.09 million) with possibilities for extension.

"The contract supports the positive trend we see in Sweden and the company as a whole within Services. Focus on specialist expertise and highly qualified employees is a key strategy for Data Respons within the Services segment," says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.