CRS Electronics appoints Michael Lam as CFO

CRS Electronics, a developer and manufacturer of LED lighting products, has appointed Michael Lam as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Matthew Groen.

Michael Lam has held this position with several public companies including Mega View Digital Entertainment Corp. and Canada Pacific Capital Corp. Since February 2009, he has been self-employed in the business of consulting extensively on financial reporting and regulatory matters for public companies.



"We welcome Michael's return to CRS Electronics, and the timing is key to executing our financial strategy," said Jennifer Li, Executive Chairman of the Board.