Data Respons signs new solutions contract

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 9 million with a customer in the oil services market. The contract covers development of new solutions as well as extensions to ongoing deliveries.

The contract comprises advanced computer solutions embedded in the customer's end products. The deliveries will be carried out over the coming years.



"In many of our key markets there is demand for cost efficient and reliable computer solutions that can withstand harsh operating environments. The contract confirms a high activity level and we see significant potential in our key markets going forward, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen," CEO of Data Respons ASA.