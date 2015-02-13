© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Mouser signs global distribution deal with Digilent

Mouser Electronics, Inc. has reached a distribution agreement with Digilent Inc., a subsidiary of National Instruments.

"The entire range of Digilent’s design tools offers an exciting addition to the Mouser Electronics product portfolio," said Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. "Mouser has been committed to education since its founding and continues at every level to foster new generations of design engineers. This partnership is a huge win for Mouser and our customers."



“With an industry-leading global distributor such as Mouser Electronics we will now be able to expand our mission to educate design engineers in new countries and markets,” said Steve Johnson, Digilent’s president. “With Mouser’s strength in distribution, its renowned service and high-speed delivery system, and their focus on design engineers, Mouser is uniquely suited to the needs of Digilent by helping us reach our customers.”