Dell's new MacBook Air is pretty cool actually

© ifixit

When it comes to slim, manufacturers are having a tough time beating Apple’s MacBook Air.

Teardown Highlights:

Chips Powering the XPS:

5th Gen Intel Core i5-5200U processor (up to 2.70 GHz) with Intel HD Graphics 5500

Winbond 25Q64FVS10 64 M-bit serial flash memory

Elpida/Micron J8416E6MB-GNL-F 8 GB (8 x 1 GB) DDR3L-RS 1600 MHz dual-channel RAM

Realtek ALC3263 audio codec

SMSC MEC5085 low power embedded flash

Broadcom BCM4352KML 5G WiFi 2-stream 802.11ac transceiver

Broadcom BCM20702 single-chip bluetooth 4.0 solution with BLE support

Skyworks SE5516 dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WLAN front-end module

2 x Samsung 431 K9CHGY8S5M-CCK0 64 GB TLC NAND flash

Samsung 428 K4P2G324ED-FGC2 512 MB LPDDR2 DRAM

Realtek RTS5249 card reader controller

Texas Instruments TPS2544 USB charging port controller and power switch

Parade PS8713B single port USB 3.0 repeater/redriver

SMSC (Microchip) ECE1117 multi-function BC-Link/SMBus companion device

Elan Microelectronics eKTH3915SUS digitizer controller

Novatek NT71394MB8 display driver IC