Arrow acquires ATM Electronic – expands Asian footprint

Arrow Electronics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ATM Electronic Corp. a electronic component distributor based in Taiwan with operations in China.

With the acquisition, Arrow aims to bolster its embedded processor, power management, and passive, electromechanical, and connector (PEMCO) product offerings in Asia.



“This acquisition brings Arrow an expanded presence in Asia while strengthening our relationship with key suppliers,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Arrow. “This transaction should enhance our market position in key high-growth verticals, including IoT, power, and wireless.”



Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, ATM Electronic has approximately 280 employees. The company’s sales for the latest fiscal year were approximately USD 500 million. The is expected to close during the second quarter.