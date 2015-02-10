© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Components | February 10, 2015
America II signs distribution agreement with CEC Panda
America II Electronics has entered into a franchise distribution agreement with CEC Panda Crystal Technology Corporation, a manufacturer of quartz-based timing devices.
“America II is concentrating on growth right now,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “Last year, we grew our headcount in the Americas substantially. Our year-over-year sales grew as well. We also grew our line card, as we’ve been truly focused on delivering quality franchise lines to our customers around the world. Our partnership with CEC Panda illustrates our commitment. They’re an outstanding company who provides high-quality products, competitive pricing, and exceptional engineer support. Offering products that are essential to smart devices, CEC Panda is a great addition to our line card and will enable our customers to drive IoT to the next level.”
Under terms of the agreement, America II will have global distribution rights to CEC Panda’s entire portfolio of quartz-based timing devices including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, TCXO, VCXO, OCXO and monolithic quartz filters. Their products are used in wireless, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, IoT, GPS, and microprocessor-supported applications.
“We’re very excited to have America II as a franchise distributor,” said Liang Sheng Yuan, president at CEC Panda Crystal Technology Corporation. “They are a well-respected company with 25 years of experience and the ability to make this a successful partnership. Their global footprint will allow CEC Panda to expand into new regions and drive brand exposure to new customers around the world. It also paves the way for America II to have access to other quality products manufactured by Huadong Technology, the parent company of CEC Panda.”
Under terms of the agreement, America II will have global distribution rights to CEC Panda’s entire portfolio of quartz-based timing devices including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, TCXO, VCXO, OCXO and monolithic quartz filters. Their products are used in wireless, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, IoT, GPS, and microprocessor-supported applications.
“We’re very excited to have America II as a franchise distributor,” said Liang Sheng Yuan, president at CEC Panda Crystal Technology Corporation. “They are a well-respected company with 25 years of experience and the ability to make this a successful partnership. Their global footprint will allow CEC Panda to expand into new regions and drive brand exposure to new customers around the world. It also paves the way for America II to have access to other quality products manufactured by Huadong Technology, the parent company of CEC Panda.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments