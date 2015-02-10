© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

America II signs distribution agreement with CEC Panda

America II Electronics has entered into a franchise distribution agreement with CEC Panda Crystal Technology Corporation, a manufacturer of quartz-based timing devices.

“America II is concentrating on growth right now,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “Last year, we grew our headcount in the Americas substantially. Our year-over-year sales grew as well. We also grew our line card, as we’ve been truly focused on delivering quality franchise lines to our customers around the world. Our partnership with CEC Panda illustrates our commitment. They’re an outstanding company who provides high-quality products, competitive pricing, and exceptional engineer support. Offering products that are essential to smart devices, CEC Panda is a great addition to our line card and will enable our customers to drive IoT to the next level.”



Under terms of the agreement, America II will have global distribution rights to CEC Panda’s entire portfolio of quartz-based timing devices including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, TCXO, VCXO, OCXO and monolithic quartz filters. Their products are used in wireless, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, IoT, GPS, and microprocessor-supported applications.



“We’re very excited to have America II as a franchise distributor,” said Liang Sheng Yuan, president at CEC Panda Crystal Technology Corporation. “They are a well-respected company with 25 years of experience and the ability to make this a successful partnership. Their global footprint will allow CEC Panda to expand into new regions and drive brand exposure to new customers around the world. It also paves the way for America II to have access to other quality products manufactured by Huadong Technology, the parent company of CEC Panda.”