Avnet expands antenna and cable offering in with Taoglas USA

Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas has entered into a distribution agreement with Taoglas USA, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of M2M and IoT antenna and cable solutions.

Avnet Electronics Marketing will offer Taoglas’ line of 3G, 4G, LTE and GNSS off-the-shelf and custom antenna solutions to device manufacturers and OEMs targeting M2M and IoT applications in the Americas.



“As a company that supports customers on the bleeding edge of the wireless connectivity and remote sensing technology curve, we are keenly aware of the increasingly critical role antennas will play in any mobile device solution,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier management and business development for Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas. “With Taoglas as part of our available product portfolio, we can help our mutual customers speed their development of these next-generation connected devices.”



“Avnet provides valuable services in terms of design-in support, value-added logistics, supply chain and business services to their customers. They are a leader in demand creation distribution, and we are a leader in antennas for IoT and M2M,” said Dermot O’Shea, president, Taoglas USA. “With the size and strength of the Avnet sales team, and how far they can spread their net, we are confident that Avnet will help us to increase sales, strengthen distribution channels and add value to our customers.”