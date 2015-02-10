© evertiq

M-Comp signs distribution agreement with Econais

M-Comp has signed a Nordic distribution agreement with Econais Inc, a provider of embedded ultra-low power miniature smart Wi-Fi software and module solutions for the IoT.

“We are pleased and excited to team-up with Econais to provide our customers with versatile ultra-low power Wi-Fi embedded modules and software. The Econais WiSmart technology is also a great complement to our product portfolio. The complexity and the growth in the IoT arena clearly needs solutions like the ones from the market leader Econais. We are connected:” says Lennarth Engman, Nordic Country Manager at M-Comp A/S.



“M-Comp, with its highly collaborative design-in distribution model, is an incredible international partner to have in the embedded/communicationsspace. Their focus on providing the most innovative and relevant knowledge and solutions to their customers is the perfect complement for Econais: “M-Comp, with it’s logistics and long-term investment in serving their customers, is an ideal partner in the Nordic Region for markets such as IoT, IIoT, and M2M:” says Julian Hawkins, CEO of Econais.