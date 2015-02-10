© baloncici dreamstime.com

Huawei opens R&D campus in Bangalore

Huawei has launched its new R&D campus situated in Bangalore. Sprawled across a 20 acre land; the center will accommodate up to 5000 engineers.

The new R&D center is the first by a Chinese company in India and exhibits close cooperation between India and China in the field of ICT. It is aimed at creating a bigger role in the innovation journey of Huawei; the creation of future-oriented technologies, generating patents from India, contributing to industry standardization, collaborating with peers and academia in R&D and supporting the digital transformation of society.



The one million square feet campus built on a 20 acre site will accommodate Huawei’s growing software development workforce in India. The campus can accommodate up to 5'000 engineers and includes an R&D Block, customer experience center, large cafeteria, multilevel car park and residential block for expat employees. Huawei has invested over USD 170 million in building the new campus in Bangalore.



Chief Operating Officer (COO), Huawei India Research and Development (R&D) Center said, "As a global ICT organization which relies on its own extensive R&D expertise, the India R&D centre is an important hub for innovation for Huawei. The India R&D center will continue to focus on development and delivery of high quality software platforms, components and applications for the various product lines of the parent company. This new campus is the fulfillment of our long cherished dream – a world class facility that will further serve the technology development in Huawei to realize our unique value. This center can accommodate nearly 5000 software engineers, and we are confident that it will play a bigger role in the innovation journey of Huawei; create future-oriented technologies, and support the digital transformation of the society globally. The expansion of this campus is a reiteration of Huawei’s commitment to R&D and overall growth of the ICT ecosystem in India and around the world."