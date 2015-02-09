© leifstiller dreamstime.com

ROHM extends Rutronik’s franchise to a global agreement

ROHM Semiconductor expands the European distribution agreement with Rutronik to a worldwide franchise for the entire ROHM products portfolio.

“The past years have proven the value of our partnership, hence the next natural step to further support the growth’s strategy of both companies is the global expansion of the franchise”, said Günter Richard, Sales Director Distribution at ROHM. “With its established global footprint, logistic concepts and technical expertise Rutronik is able to meet customers’ needs everywhere in the world.”



“We are pleased to expand our successful cooperation to leverage ROHM’s broad offering of state-of-the-art products in combination with our market reach”, commented Thomas Rudel, CEO of Rutronik. “The products have proven not only to ideally complement our product line-up; they also meet the growing requirements of future-oriented markets for efficiency and performance, hence enabling us to provide the right solutions to our customers on a global basis.”