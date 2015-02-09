© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Epistar buys LED unit from TSMC

Epistar will acquire all shares of TSMC SSL held by TSMC and TSMC’s subsidiary TSMC Guang Neng Investment Ltd. for NTD 825 million (USD 26.1 million).

After the transaction, Epistar will own 94% of the company, and TSMC will completely exit TSMC SSL. The company will be operated by Epistar and TSMC SSL’s current team.



TSMC SSL Chairman Dr. Steven Tso said: “I believe that we can reach a win-win-win scenario with TSMC SSL led by Epistar and SSL’s present team. Epistar’s operations can take off with redoubled strength, the development of the LED industry will accelerate, and consequently TSMC SSL’s shareholders and employees will benefit as well.”



LED lighting demand is expected to increase significantly between 2014 and 2017, with a rapid increase in penetration rate. Epistar successfully acquired Formosa Epitaxy at the end of 2014 with the goal of obtaining the capacity and talent needed for the next several years of growth. Less than one month from its last acquisition, Epistar has decided to invest in TSMC SSL.



Speaking on this collaboration, Epistar Chairman Dr. Biing-Jye Lee said: “We hold an open and positive attitude towards anything that can enhance Epistar’s competitiveness and shareholder value, and is beneficial to the development of the LED industry. TSMC SSL’s capacity may be far less than Epistar, but by working with TSMC we can be introduced to different thinking, different talent, and different systems from across industries to spark new ideas and strengthen Epistar’s future operations.”