CMOSIS establishes American subsidiary

CMOSIS is now directly present in the U.S. through its newly established subsidiary CMOSIS America LLC.

Bruce Bradford, a CMOS image sensor veteran, serves as Director of Business Development managing U.S. operations to grow CMOSIS' business and customer base in the Americas.



“With the establishment of CMOSIS America LLC we have committed a substantial investment in our local presence in the U.S. to better support our existing American customer base and pursue new business opportunities,” said Lou Hermans, Chief Operating Officer of CMOSIS.



"We are delighted that Bruce Bradford has taken a leadership role in the worldwide CMOSIS organization as Director of Business Development for the Americas," Hermans continued. "Bruce’s distinguished career and professional experience in the marketplace of CMOS image sensors and camera systems is elevating our business activities in the Americas to the next level.”