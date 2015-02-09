© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

ARM buys IoT security company Offspark

ARM has signalled the importance of security in IoT with the acquisition of Offspark, a IoT security software company.

Offspark, a Dutch company, specializes in IoT communications security and its PolarSSL technology is already deployed in a wide variety of devices including sensor modules, communication modules and smartphones.



"We have always said that security must be the foundation of any IoT system and the acquisition of Offspark is evidence of us making that happen," said Krisztian Flautner, general manager, IoT business, ARM. "PolarSSL technology is already deployed by the leading IoT players. The fact that those same companies also utilize ARM Cortex® processor and software technologies means we are now able to provide a complete bedrock solution for the industry to innovate from."



"ARM is undeniably the front-runner in the embedded world and combining with them is the perfect way of scaling our business," said Paul Bakker, CEO, Offspark. "Security is the most fundamental aspect in ensuring people trust IoT technology and that is only possible with a truly tailored solution. Together, ARM and Offspark can provide security to the edge of any system and we look forward to working with our partners to help them deliver some exciting new projects."