Digi-Key adds Avery Dennison RFID to its portfolio

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key, has added Avery Dennison RFID tags to its vast portfolio of electronic components.

Avery Dennison is a producer of UHF RFID tags used in a variety of industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, supply chain, and many others.



"As demand for our products continue to increase globally, it's important to us to align our RFID inlay product portfolio with a proven, authorized distributor with a proven track record in North America, Europe and Asia," Francisco Melo, Avery Dennison RBIS Vice President Global RFID. "This relationship will give broad customer access to Avery Dennison's industry-leading RFID portfolio of products while ensuring the highest levels of efficiency, quality and professional customer service, on a global scale."