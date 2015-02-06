NXP keeps on growing

© designersart dreamstime.com

NXP Semiconductors forth quarter ended the fiscal year on a high note for the company. Revenues for the forth quarter came in at USD 1.5 billion, an increase of almost 20 percent from the same quarter the year before.

© NXP

“Our results in the fourth quarter of 2014 came in at the high-end of our guidance, as NXP delivered Product revenue of USD 1.50 billion, approximately a 20 percent increase from the same period in the prior year and a 2 percent sequential increase – significantly better than historic seasonality on a sequential basis. Total NXP revenue was USD 1.54 billion, a 1.5 percent sequential increase, and nearly a 19 percent increase from the same period in the prior year,” said Richard Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer.On a full-year basis, NXP delivered strong year-on-year growth. Full-year Product revenue was USD 5.5 billion, up 17 percent year-on-year, as demand associated with key HPMS design opportunities continued to accelerate.HPMS segment revenue was USD 4.2 billion, an increase of 19 percent year-on-year, due to broad based strength across all of the company's target end markets.Standard Product segment revenue was USD 1.3 billion, an increase of 11 percent year-on-year, reflecting better than overall industry growth in both discrete and logic product lines.In total, NXP revenue was USD 5.65 billion, an increase of 17 percent year-on-year, and full-year non-GAAP free cash flow was USD 1.14 billion, up 68 percent year-on-year, representing 20 percent of total revenue.“During the fourth quarter, growth within the HPMS segment was better than seasonal and near the upper-end of our guidance range. We achieved record revenue levels in our Identification, Automotive and Infrastructure & Industrial businesses. Revenue in the Identification business was USD 411 million, up nearly 4 percent sequentially, and up 25 percent from the same period in the prior year. In Automotive revenue was USD 292 million, up 1 percent versus the third quarter and up 6 percent versus from the same period in the prior year. Within Portable & Computing, revenue was USD 213 million, down 2 percent from the prior quarter, yet still up 34 percent compared to the same period in the prior year. Revenue in Industrial & Infrastructure was USD 253 million, up 6 percent sequentially, and up 30 percent from the same period in the prior year", said Clemmer.-----Image