February 06, 2015
NXP keeps on growing
NXP Semiconductors forth quarter ended the fiscal year on a high note for the company. Revenues for the forth quarter came in at USD 1.5 billion, an increase of almost 20 percent from the same quarter the year before.
“Our results in the fourth quarter of 2014 came in at the high-end of our guidance, as NXP delivered Product revenue of USD 1.50 billion, approximately a 20 percent increase from the same period in the prior year and a 2 percent sequential increase – significantly better than historic seasonality on a sequential basis. Total NXP revenue was USD 1.54 billion, a 1.5 percent sequential increase, and nearly a 19 percent increase from the same period in the prior year,” said Richard Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer.
On a full-year basis, NXP delivered strong year-on-year growth. Full-year Product revenue was USD 5.5 billion, up 17 percent year-on-year, as demand associated with key HPMS design opportunities continued to accelerate.
HPMS segment revenue was USD 4.2 billion, an increase of 19 percent year-on-year, due to broad based strength across all of the company's target end markets.
Standard Product segment revenue was USD 1.3 billion, an increase of 11 percent year-on-year, reflecting better than overall industry growth in both discrete and logic product lines.
In total, NXP revenue was USD 5.65 billion, an increase of 17 percent year-on-year, and full-year non-GAAP free cash flow was USD 1.14 billion, up 68 percent year-on-year, representing 20 percent of total revenue.
“During the fourth quarter, growth within the HPMS segment was better than seasonal and near the upper-end of our guidance range. We achieved record revenue levels in our Identification, Automotive and Infrastructure & Industrial businesses. Revenue in the Identification business was USD 411 million, up nearly 4 percent sequentially, and up 25 percent from the same period in the prior year. In Automotive revenue was USD 292 million, up 1 percent versus the third quarter and up 6 percent versus from the same period in the prior year. Within Portable & Computing, revenue was USD 213 million, down 2 percent from the prior quarter, yet still up 34 percent compared to the same period in the prior year. Revenue in Industrial & Infrastructure was USD 253 million, up 6 percent sequentially, and up 30 percent from the same period in the prior year", said Clemmer.
