UQM to supply Power Plaza electric motor and controller systems

UQM Technologies has entered a business relationship with Power Plaza, a South Korean electric vehicle manufacturer, to provide PowerPhase Pro 100 electric motor and controller systems.

Power Plaza is working with the Seoul city government and other partners on a program to convert 1-ton diesel trucks – which are the primary commercial truck used in Seoul – to electric vehicles. Power Plaza will launch the pilot program for the high-performance version using UQM PowerPhase electric motors and controllers in 2015 after initial homologation.



“We are excited to begin this work with Power Plaza and to expand our footprint in the South Korean market,” said Eric R. Ridenour, President and Chief Executive Officer of UQM Technologies. “Our products perform well in a broad range of applications, and this relationship further enhances our position as a global leader in electric propulsion.”



“Due to their strong reputation and leadership, Power Plaza has selected the UQM system for our high-performance 1-ton truck. UQM is the correct partner for us, and with their many years of experience, their support and expertise will help make this program a success,” said Sung Ho Kim, CEO of Power Plaza.