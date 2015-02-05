© edac Business | February 05, 2015
EDAC enhances European sales & customer-service operations
Connector specialist group EDAC has restructured its European sales and customer-service operations with one notable promotion and the addition of two key team members.
According to Alex Grout – who took over the role of European Managing Director last April – the new appointments have been necessitated by the business upswing that has resulted from an enhanced product portfolio and the company's acquisition of UK company MH Connectors.
Grout has promoted Damien Croft, previously Senior Manager with MH Connectors, to lead the sales organisation for all EDAC brands within Europe, and has also enhanced his European customer-facing teams with the addition of two new heads.
Debbie Pendergrast will be responsible for developing EDAC and MH business within Southern Europe. Pendergrast will focus on EDAC's sales effort within Italy and Spain and will take control of the MH Connectors operation in France, including the existing sales operations based in Mantes La Jolie.
"Together EDAC and MH have an unbeatable portfolio of connector solutions,” she said. "2015 is set to be a key year in the company's evolution and I'm looking forward to meeting the challenges ahead."
Nathan Ashford joins the EDAC Group as European Distribution Manager with responsibility for managing the relationships with European distributors and defining future strategy. Ashford was previously with Omron Electronic Components where he was responsible for the company's European high service channel.
