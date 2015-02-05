© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

MaxLinear to acquire Entropic

MaxLinear, a provider of integrated RF and mixed-signal iICs, and Entropic Communications, a supplier of semiconductor solutions for the connected home, have signed a definitive agreement for MaxLinear to acquire Entropic.

The acquisition will add to MaxLinear's analog/mixed-signal business, expanding its addressable market and enhancing the strategic value of MaxLinear's offerings to its broadband and access partners, OEM customers, and service providers. MaxLinear sees immediate cross-selling opportunities and longer-term platform integration opportunities with Entropic's leading MoCA technology.



Along with broadening MaxLinear's presence in its existing markets, Entropic adds immediate scale and deep customer relationships in MaxLinear's most recent growth area of the satellite Pay-TV market.



"We are very excited about the opportunity to bring together two talented and largely complementary teams, as we increase our capabilities to solve the most difficult analog and mixed-signal RF challenges in Broadband markets," said Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO of MaxLinear. "We believe the scale and strategic benefits of a broader technology portfolio will enable us to accelerate our expansion into new markets more effectively. The financial benefits of the transaction should be immediately visible, as we expect non-GAAP earnings accretion in the first full quarter post-close."



Dr. Ted Tewksbury, Interim President and CEO of Entropic, commented, "I share Kishore's enthusiasm for this combination, which we believe maximizes value for Entropic's shareholders, employees and customers. These are two excellent companies in the industry, and I believe our stakeholders will benefit from the resources and scale that the combination will provide."