BMZ wants to triple their production space in Germany

Just four years after the current production facilities were built, the German manufacturing capacity of BMZ is again reaching its limits.

In order to be able to continue to meet the growing demand for intelligent lithium-ion storage solutions in the future, BMZ GmbH wants to invest another EUR 45 million by 2020 in the extension of their development and manufacturing capacities at the company’s headquarters in Karlstein near Aschaffenburg. The first two of a total of six new production, laboratory and office buildings are to go into operation in 2015.



In order to create the necessary production capacities the company, which also has its own assembly facilities in China, Poland and the USA, wants to continue to invest heavily above all in the industrial base in Germany in the coming years.



“Apart from the most modern equipment and a well-functioning infrastructure, what a high-tech company like BMZ needs above all, is highly motivated and well-qualified staff. As a manufacturer of especially high-quality and long-lasting rechargeable battery systems, we will continue to expand not only our development, but also our manufacturing activities in Germany, presumed we find sufficient employees in Germany”, explains Sven Bauer, General Manager BMZ GmbH.



Several demand needs-oriented construction stages are planned for the realisation of this project, which is worth some EUR 45 million and will successively quadruple the area available in Germany in the coming years from the current 12'000 square meter to 55'000 square meter.



In the first construction phase, two halls each with an area of around 4'500 square meter for production, logistics and office space will be built. Two further halls each 4'500 square meter in size with highly flexibly deployable production lines, a new administration building and 1'400 square meter of additional laboratory space are to follow by the end of 2020 at the latest, depending on the trend in demand for lithium-ion batteries.



“If everything goes according to plan, up to 1'500 BMZ employees in Karlstein alone can then produce up to 80 million lithium-ion batteries of various sizes with a total storage capacity of around 5 GWh annually. We decided on this modular concept because it means we can minimise the investment risks and still react flexibly to future market developments”, explains Sven Bauer.